Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 150,300 Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 150,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,321,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Smartsheet
In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $1,035,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,486,096.36. The trade was a 3.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $97,891.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,395. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,098. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on Smartsheet
Smartsheet Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $55.95 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $56.55. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.48 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Smartsheet announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Smartsheet Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smartsheet
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Ambarella’s Traction Drives Stock Surge: Market Reversal Underway
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- NVIDIA Invested in These 2 AI Stocks, Should You?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Contrarian Play: Why Workday Stock Is a Buy After Guidance Cut
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.