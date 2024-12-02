Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 8,913 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Home Depot worth $220,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.6% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 63.6% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 83,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,591,000 after buying an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $429.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.96 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile



The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

