Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.1% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.6% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,581,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,899 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 14.5% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $162.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.46.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.56.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

