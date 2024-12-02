Cheviot Value Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cheviot Value Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,064 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.6% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $117.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

