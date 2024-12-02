Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Receives $102.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.71.

EXE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Insider Activity

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director Catherine A. Kehr sold 43,623 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $4,343,978.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,915.58. The trade was a 89.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $98.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 0.46. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $101.27.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.98%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Further Reading

