Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 545,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CQP stock opened at $58.25 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 328.60% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 66.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

