Checkpoint Capital L.P. Purchases 10,350 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Checkpoint Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. argenx accounts for 24.9% of Checkpoint Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Checkpoint Capital L.P.’s holdings in argenx were worth $50,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of argenx by 590.0% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in argenx by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $616.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.63 and a beta of 0.61. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $620.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $565.73 and a 200-day moving average of $498.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $588.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.29 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that argenx SE will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of argenx from $553.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $617.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on argenx from $675.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 target price (up from $646.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.42.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

