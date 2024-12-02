Checkpoint Capital L.P. Buys Shares of 157,514 Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Checkpoint Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 157,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. Stoke Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.0% of Checkpoint Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Checkpoint Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of Stoke Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $27,221,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,906,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,131,843.05. The trade was a 17.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of STOK stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $641.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.45% and a negative net margin of 629.90%. The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STOK shares. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs raised Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

