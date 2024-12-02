Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Down 0.9 %

CETX stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. Cemtrex has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $13,629.00.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.