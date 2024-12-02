Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Cemtrex Trading Down 0.9 %
CETX stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. Cemtrex has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $13,629.00.
Cemtrex Company Profile
