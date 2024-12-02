Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.68 ($0.16), with a volume of 8805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.66 ($0.16).

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.73 million, a PE ratio of -156.25 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.82, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 1.92.

About Celadon Pharmaceuticals

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the research, cultivation, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis-based medicines. The company primarily focuses on growing indoor hydroponic cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain, as well as autism spectrum disorders. Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

