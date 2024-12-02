Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $29.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Carnival Co. & traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 3789204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

