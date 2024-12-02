Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,898 ($24.11) and last traded at GBX 1,871.54 ($23.77), with a volume of 573052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,800.50 ($22.87).

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,493.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,272.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,023.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.70.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.