CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Lessened by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for 1.6% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CarMax worth $24,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in CarMax by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 4,844.4% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CarMax from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.73.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $83.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.20. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

