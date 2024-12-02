CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CareCloud Stock Performance

CareCloud stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.91. 9,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,218. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

