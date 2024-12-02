Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,450 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $12,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $180.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.80. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $137.88 and a 12 month high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

