Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 110,597 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,597 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.42% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $10,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDS stock opened at $24.14 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $24.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

