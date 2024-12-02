Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 112.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,388 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $11,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZALT. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 45.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 226,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 70,909 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:ZALT opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

