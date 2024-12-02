Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 27,239 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,239 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 84,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 81.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of AXL opened at $6.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $777.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.25. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Axle & Manufacturing

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.