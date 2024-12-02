Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,246 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 29.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 190,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 10.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $18.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -69.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.42. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $52,196.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,476.36. This trade represents a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYCR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PYCR

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.