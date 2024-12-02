Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Update

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,036,100 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 1,765,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.0 days.

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of Capital Power stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $44.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,532. Capital Power has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66.

Get Capital Power alerts:

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.