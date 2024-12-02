Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Update

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,036,100 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 1,765,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.0 days.
Capital Power Price Performance
Shares of Capital Power stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $44.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,532. Capital Power has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66.
About Capital Power
