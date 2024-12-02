Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Price

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$138.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DOL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$143.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$143.27.

Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$145.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24. The stock has a market cap of C$41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$143.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$133.63. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$89.93 and a twelve month high of C$152.97.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 156.46%. Research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.59%.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total value of C$275,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total transaction of C$76,039.10. Insiders have sold a total of 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Stories

