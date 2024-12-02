Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,300 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the October 31st total of 235,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1,997.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 11,441.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 18.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $12.08. 108,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,657. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.