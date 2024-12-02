Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 48,127 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,127 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $33,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of CBOE opened at $215.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.13 and a 52 week high of $221.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

