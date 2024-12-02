Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 16,675 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,675 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $16,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:URI opened at $866.00 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $473.58 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $828.46 and a 200 day moving average of $737.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $751.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.