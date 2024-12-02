Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 62,406 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 305,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 62,406 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $21,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 26,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,645,190. The trade was a 19.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 9,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $654,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,136,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,980,251.28. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,164,869. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE TMHC opened at $73.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMHC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

