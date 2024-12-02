Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,956 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.22% of Loews worth $37,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 15.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 349,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 47,013 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 8.0% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 137,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 47.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $86.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a one year low of $67.20 and a one year high of $87.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $88,460.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $406,737.24. This represents a 17.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $2,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,395 shares in the company, valued at $37,751,338.90. This represents a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,587 shares of company stock worth $17,586,460. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

