Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Purchased by Claar Advisors LLC

Claar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Burford Capital comprises approximately 2.7% of Claar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 367.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,753,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,087 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,052,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,838,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,534,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,788,000 after purchasing an additional 207,157 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,050,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 383,577 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 4,376.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,039,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,016,082 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BUR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

BUR stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

