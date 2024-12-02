Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target at $25.50

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer cut Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.
NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $698.22 million, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.53.
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
