Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target at $25.50

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer cut Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,771,000 after buying an additional 447,825 shares in the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 39.8% in the second quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 382,517 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,685,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 287.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 332,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 246,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,994,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,633,000 after purchasing an additional 240,849 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $698.22 million, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

