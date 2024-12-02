BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 19,854 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,854 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.11% of Globant worth $9,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,681,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Globant by 17.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Globant by 1,079.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Globant from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globant from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Globant from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.06.

Globant Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $227.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.10. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $151.68 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

