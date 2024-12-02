BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $984,027,000 after buying an additional 853,633 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 482,670 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,816,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 809.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,078,000 after buying an additional 80,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $63,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,243.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,191.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $914.50 and a 12 month high of $1,255.30.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on O’Reilly Automotive

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.