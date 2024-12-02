BOX (BOX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 3rd. Analysts expect BOX to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $35.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71. BOX has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.85.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $427,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500,661 shares in the company, valued at $49,356,740.29. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $86,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,697 shares in the company, valued at $927,720.75. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $1,711,135. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

