BOX (BOX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 3rd. Analysts expect BOX to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BOX Stock Performance
Shares of BOX stock opened at $35.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71. BOX has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.85.
Insider Transactions at BOX
In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $427,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500,661 shares in the company, valued at $49,356,740.29. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $86,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,697 shares in the company, valued at $927,720.75. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $1,711,135. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.
