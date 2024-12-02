Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of BSL traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $14.69. 45,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,486. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $14.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18.

Get Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSL. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the second quarter worth $835,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 27.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 55,882 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.2% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.