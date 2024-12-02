Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of BSL traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $14.69. 45,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,486. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $14.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%.
Institutional Trading of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
- What is a Dividend King?
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.