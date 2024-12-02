BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $7.00. BingEx shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 3,536 shares traded.
BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.
