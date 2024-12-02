Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the October 31st total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Biglari Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Biglari

NYSE:BH opened at $210.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. Biglari has a fifty-two week low of $144.20 and a fifty-two week high of $219.00. The firm has a market cap of $478.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.92.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $247.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,235,166.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,281,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,015,227.50. This represents a 0.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 18,465 shares of company stock worth $5,061,839 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biglari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Biglari by 78.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Biglari by 40.4% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Biglari by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Biglari by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

Featured Stories

