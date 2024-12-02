Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 420 ($5.33) price target on the stock.

LON BOWL opened at GBX 320 ($4.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of £550.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,600.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 316.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 317.69. Hollywood Bowl Group has a one year low of GBX 261.50 ($3.32) and a one year high of GBX 355 ($4.51).

In other news, insider Melanie Dickinson sold 150,000 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.22), for a total transaction of £498,000 ($632,541.60). Also, insider Peter Boddy sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 311 ($3.95), for a total transaction of £855,250 ($1,086,307.63). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,262 shares of company stock valued at $162,325,006. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

