Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes $21.77 Million Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 597,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,765,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 115,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

CGDV opened at $37.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

