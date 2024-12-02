Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 825,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,720,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 0.22% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XSHQ. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $635,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 45,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

XSHQ stock opened at $47.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $175.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

