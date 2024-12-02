Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1,819.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,502 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores accounts for approximately 0.7% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $48,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 22.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $420.89 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.56 and a 12-month high of $435.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $395.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.88.

Insider Activity at Casey's General Stores

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,810.92. This represents a 11.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. This represents a 24.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.25.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

