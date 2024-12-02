Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $87.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 1,065.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,852,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693,128 shares during the quarter. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $87,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $462,000.

Get iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYBB opened at $46.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.95 million, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.32. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.97 and a 52-week high of $47.42.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.