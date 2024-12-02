Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $25.89 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3,837.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,132 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $25,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 419.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.0% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LMT opened at $529.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $568.75 and a 200 day moving average of $529.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.62%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

