Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 461,828 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1,494.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,828 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $57,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $47,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 101,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $117.96 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $518.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

