Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 79,213 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2,112.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,213 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $42,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 174,815.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,274,000 after acquiring an additional 466,757 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,976,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,830,000 after purchasing an additional 369,598 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 352.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,669,000 after buying an additional 360,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,697,000 after buying an additional 298,645 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.31.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $522.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $509.21 and a 200-day moving average of $485.71. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $533.29. The stock has a market cap of $162.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

