Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Trading Down 33.3% – Time to Sell?

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) dropped 33.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 276,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 310% from the average daily volume of 67,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Bengal Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of C$4.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02.
About Bengal Energy
Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It holds interests in the PL 303 Cuisinier, ATP 934 Barrolka, ATP 732 Tookoonooka, and four petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.
Featured Stories
