Bellevue Group AG Makes New Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,644,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 25.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 72,065 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Sanofi by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

