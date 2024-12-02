Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BELFA traded up $2.12 on Monday, reaching $98.78. 4,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,387. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.40. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFA. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 9.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 129.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 632.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

