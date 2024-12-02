Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Bel Fuse Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ BELFA traded up $2.12 on Monday, reaching $98.78. 4,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,387. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.40. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Bel Fuse Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 5.81%.
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.
