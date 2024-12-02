Beck Capital Management LLC Sells 480 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Beck Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 89,137.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 216.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,206,178,000 after buying an additional 935,848 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,014,302,000 after purchasing an additional 502,845 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 917.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 310,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $277,935,000 after purchasing an additional 280,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,786,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,075.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.07.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total value of $12,242,408.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,953.65. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total transaction of $2,934,046.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,740,630.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,329 shares of company stock worth $20,547,241. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $1,049.44 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,072.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.21, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $963.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $847.50.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

