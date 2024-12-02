Beck Capital Management LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL)

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZJUL. FC Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter worth about $646,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter worth $1,944,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr July alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Price Performance

BATS ZJUL opened at $27.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.