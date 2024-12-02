Beck Capital Management LLC Invests $2.45 Million in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Welltower by 527.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 69,078 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $138.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.40 and a twelve month high of $140.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.24 and a 200 day moving average of $118.48.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.32%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

