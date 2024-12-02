Beck Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Beck Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,698,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EQWL stock opened at $107.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.99. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $82.74 and a 52 week high of $107.90.

About Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.