BDT Capital Partners LLC Buys 161,901 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

BDT Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,901 shares during the period. Under Armour comprises approximately 100.0% of BDT Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. BDT Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 13.88% of Under Armour worth $501,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,089,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,415,000 after buying an additional 795,803 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,059,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,566,000 after acquiring an additional 752,018 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth approximately $4,579,000. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.7% during the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 569,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $84,919.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,240.19. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

UA stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -219.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

